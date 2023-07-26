WhatsApp rolling out new feature that lets you create group while forwarding messages: Details

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, is bringing another major feature that will change the way we forward messages on the chat app. The chat company, in the latest beta version of the app for Android, is rolling out a new update that helps users streamline group creation. According to WaBetaInfo, the chat app in the beta version 2.23.16.3, is introducing the new “Forward to New Group” feature which allows a select group of beta testers to create a new group while forwarding messages.

The “Forward to New Group” feature simplifies the process of creating groups and forwarding messages simultaneously. Those who’ve signed up as beta testers and have updated the app to beta version 2.23.16.3 may see a new icon on the forwarding screen that reads “Create Group.” By tapping on the “Create Group” option while forwarding a message, users are able to select participants from their contact list to add to the new group. Once the desired contacts are chosen, the message will be automatically sent to the newly created group.

Talking about the benefits of this feature, first and foremost it allows users to save time when forwarding a message to a large number of contacts. Next, it gives users an opportunity to connect with contacts based on specific occasions or shared interests.

As of now, the “Forward to New Group” feature is being tested among a selected group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store. Those wanting to check if this feature has arrived on their account yet, can do so by attempting to forward a message. If the “Create Group” icon appears on the forwarding screen, it means that the feature is available for their account.

