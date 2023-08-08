WhatsApp rolling out ability to edit media caption: Details

WhatsApp allows you to edit sent messages. However, it didn’t allow you to edit media caption until now. This is going to change as the chat app has released a new update for iOS, version 23.16.72 that includes a number of new features, including the ability to edit media messages with a caption, reports WaBetaInfo. This means that you can now correct typos or add additional information to media messages that you have already sent.

To edit a media message with a caption, simply tap and hold on the message. A menu will appear with the option to edit the caption. It is similar to how you edit your normal messages on WhatsApp.

The new editing feature is rolling out to WhatsApp users over the coming weeks. In addition to the message editing feature, the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update also includes the following improvements features like improved navigation for a large set of avatar stickers, updated UI that features translucent bars, and more. WhatsApp has also rolled out new action sheet for iOS users.

WhatsApp is also working on a new voice chat feature that is currently rolling out to select users. This feature will let anyone join the voice chat at any time and start speaking. According to WaBetaInfo, the feature once available for the account, will show a new voice waveform icon within a group chat. The new feature allows seamless voice communication without the need to call up individual phones. The feature can be initiated by simply tapping the icon. It will automatically initiate the voice chat showing a dedicated interface for participants. Notably, any member of the group can join the ongoing voice chat at any moment.

