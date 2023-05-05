Vivo X90 Pro buyer’s guide: 5 reasons to buy, 2 reasons to skip

Vivo has kicked-off sale of its camera-centric X90 series in India starting today. The line-up spawns two models: X90 and X90 Pro. Both share the same core hardware, with major differences coming by way of cameras and battery capacity/charging speed. Vivo X90 price in India starts at Rs 59,999 for 8GB/256GB going up to Rs 63,999 for 12GB/256GB. The X90 Pro price in India is set at Rs 84,999 for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Vivo X90 series is available to buy across Flipkart, Vivo’s India e-store and offline partner retail stores.

We’ve reviewed the Vivo X90 Pro at length and called it “a mobile photographer’s delight,” among other thing which is to say Vivo has pulled a major winner here despite a few quirks here and there. Be sure to check out our full review for more insight. The TL;DR version: the X90 Pro stands out with its stylish (and ergonomic) design, fast performance, great battery life and quick charging, and most importantly its brilliant ZEISS camera system that’s definitely the biggest reason to get this phone.

Vivo X90 Pro: 5 reasons to buy

The biggest draw is the phone’s “true 1-inch-type” Sony IMX989 sensor. Vivo pairs it with a f/1.8 optically stabilised lens. You also get Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF tech, and the next-gen V2 chip that promises enhanced low-light capabilities. The sensor maybe the same as the one inside the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but the X90 Pro uses it in a much different way going for more natural colour tones in photos. Detail and dynamic range are off the charts. And the fact thar Vivo does night mode better than many phone brands makes the X90 Pro’s main camera a truly a camera mobile phone for all seasons. You also get 50MP telephoto with f/1.6 aperture and OIS for 2x optical zoom for portraits and another 12MP ultrawide with autofocus so it can double as a macro. Both work as advertised. The other big reason to get the X90 Pro will be its stylish design. The phone uses vegan leather. The textured panel is not only resistant to smudge and fingerprints, it makes the X90 Pro the grippiest camera phone around. The curvature on the front and back, too, is just the right amount. The sides, top and bottom are all metal. You also get proper IP68 rating. The X90 Pro marks the India debut of the Dimensity 9200 which is the fastest chip that MediaTek makes at the time of writing. Performance is slick and even though the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 outperforms it in benchmark scores and real-world fringe cases, there is very little to complain here as far as overall performance is concerned. There is no perceivable throttling. Unless you’re really pushing it (running benchmarks or graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact), it doesn’t get hot, either. Vivo has optimised the phone well and it reflects in the phone’s battery life. The X90 Pro with its 4,870mAh battery can go through a full day with ease on moderate use. A full charge takes only about 25 minutes thanks to 120W fast charging support. You also get 50W wireless charging in the phone. The X90 Pro has a pair of loud and fairly clear stereo speakers, IR blaster for controlling smart home devices, Wi-Fi 6, and USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C making it a comprehensive flagship package with pricing to match.

Vivo X90 Pro: 2 reasons to skip