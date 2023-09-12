‘Very cool’: Read Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s quick review of new Nothing Phone 2 feature

Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July this year. The phone despite having not many changes from its predecessor has been liked overall and now joining the list of its fans is Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

In a recent post on X, Nothing India announced a new feature for the Phone 2. They announced that the Glyph Interface can now be used as a progress tracker for Zomato deliveries.

“Use the new Glyph Interface as a progress tracker for your @Zomato delivery. Watch the lights countdown to keep an eye on the arrival of your order,” reads the company’s tweet.

To access the Glyph Interface progress tracker, Phone (2) owners simply need to ensure that their device is updated to the latest version of Nothing OS. This can be done by navigating to “Settings” > “System” > “System Update.”

The Paytm founder quoted the post and expressed his excitement, exclaiming, “Wow! Very impressive.” He tagged Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, in his response.

Wow ! Very very cool 😎 @getpeid 👌🏼 https://t.co/MEwNiYCX1u — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 11, 2023

Sharma in the past has also expressed his inclination towards tech and tech companies. The entrepreneur in April this year, ahead of Tim Cook’s visit, had praised Cook’s visit and Apple’s commitment to the country.

“You have to see @tim_cook twitter feed. Quite an incredible and diverse set of meetings. #AppleIndia commitment in India is so visible by his time spent and schedule. #Apple,” he had tweeted then.

Coming back to Nothing phones, they stand out from the crowd for their Glyph interface and all transparent back that exudes innovation in terms of design. Nothing describes Glyph Interface as lights that are synced to flash in unique patterns to every custom sound. It lets you know who’s calling, notifications, charging status and now you can also know your Zomato food delivery progress through these light patterns.

