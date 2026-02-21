In an era where digital convenience is starting to define everyday life, India’s UMANG app stands as a sign of the government’s push toward seamless e-governance. Launched in November 2017 under the Digital India initiative, UMANG — short for Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance — has evolved into a powerful, all-in-one platform that brings thousands of government services directly to citizens’ smartphones.

Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), UMANG follows the “mobile first” strategy, allowing users to access central, state, and local government services anytime, anywhere, without the need for multiple apps, long queues, or endless paperwork.

UMANG app: A unified platform for millions

As of early 2026, UMANG has achieved a notable popularity:

– Over 10.36 crore registered users (more than 103 million).

– Cumulative transactions exceeding 733.77 crore.

– More than 2,400 services from 80+ central departments and 160+ state entities.

– Available on Android and iOS, with additional access via web, SMS, IVR, chatbot, and voice bot.

The app hosts services across diverse sectors, including healthcare, finance, education, housing, energy, agriculture, utility bill payments, pensions, employment (EPFO), Aadhaar-related tasks, DigiLocker integration, and more. Recent additions in 2026 include real-time weather alerts from Sachet, Poshan Tracker for nutrition monitoring, Delhi Tourism services, Bharat Aadhaar Seeding Enabler, and various state-specific offerings like GauSamvardhan Board (Madhya Pradesh) and eSaras.

Some of the key everyday features include checking EPF balances, filing life certificates for pensions, booking gas cylinders, paying bills, accessing schemes, and even international versions for the Indian diaspora (UMANG India app).

List of available services

UMANG aggregates services from central and state governments, categorized broadly by department, entity, or theme. While the full list exceeds 2,400 (and continues to grow), here are key categories and prominent/popular services available as of 2026:

Popular and everyday Services

Generate life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan)

EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation): Check PF balance, passbook, claim status, track claims

Aadhaar services: View/download Aadhaar, update/link details

Gas cylinder booking and refill (Bharat Gas, Indane, HP Gas)

Utility and bill payments: Electricity, water, mobile, landline, broadband

Income tax: Pay taxes, file returns, track status

DigiLocker: Access/store government documents (Aadhaar, PAN, driving license, etc.)

Passport Seva: Track application, book appointment, locate centers

Weather alerts and reports (Sachet/IMD)

Blood availability and e-Raktkosh

Register grievance (CPGRAMS)

Know your CIBIL score

Major categories and departments

Aadhaar & Identity — Aadhaar services, ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), My PAN

— Aadhaar services, ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), My PAN Employment & Finance — EPFO, NPS (National Pension System), Banking/Financial Services, Insurance

— EPFO, NPS (National Pension System), Banking/Financial Services, Insurance Health & Wellness — ABHA, Poshan Tracker, ESIC services, Health schemes

— ABHA, Poshan Tracker, ESIC services, Health schemes Education & Learning — Academic Bank of Credits, CBSE results, Scholarships & Fellowships, ePathshala

— Academic Bank of Credits, CBSE results, Scholarships & Fellowships, ePathshala Agriculture, Rural & Environment — Crop insurance, MGNREGA job card/status, Farmer-related schemes

— Crop insurance, MGNREGA job card/status, Farmer-related schemes Housing & Urban — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PMAY status/subsidy calculator

— Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), PMAY status/subsidy calculator Pension & Social Security — Jeevan Pramaan, Pensioners’ Portal, Life Certificate

— Jeevan Pramaan, Pensioners’ Portal, Life Certificate Utility & Bill Payments — Electricity, water, gas, telecom bills

— Electricity, water, gas, telecom bills Transport & Police — Delhi Metro, Vehicle-related services, Police complaints, Traffic challans

— Delhi Metro, Vehicle-related services, Police complaints, Traffic challans Schemes & Welfare — Access to hundreds of central/state schemes (e.g., PM schemes, state DBT like Aaple Sarkar Maha DBT)

— Access to hundreds of central/state schemes (e.g., PM schemes, state DBT like Aaple Sarkar Maha DBT) Other Key Areas — Indian Culture, Indian Railways, Delhi Tourism, Bhashini, Tele-Law, eCourts, CPGRAMS grievances

Why you should download UMANG in 2026

With smartphones now common even in rural areas, the app reduces dependency on physical government offices, minimises corruption through transparent processes, and saves time and travel costs for citizens.

The app offers access to quick, secure access to services via Aadhaar, DigiLocker, PayGov, and other integrations. For students, pensioners, farmers, employees, and families, UMANG simplifies routine tasks—whether checking provident fund status, applying for schemes, or getting real-time alerts.

The platform also prioritises inclusivity, offering assistive features for persons with disabilities (e.g., screen reader support, ISL chatbot), multilingual interfaces, and biometric login enhancements for better security and usability. Regular updates—such as bug fixes, performance improvements, and new service integrations—keep the app reliable and user-friendly.