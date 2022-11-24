Twitch working on identifying and blocking users aged below 13 from live streaming

Amazon-owned company, Twitch which is an interactive live streaming service for content like gaming, sports, music and other modes of entertainment seems to have come up with a solution ever since Bloomberg published a report revealing unchecked child predation happening on the platform.

Going back a bit, Bloomberg’s report first published in September mentioned that upon analysing around 1000 accounts on Twitch, out of which 70 per cent or more of the users were kids or young teenagers.

The report further added that over 2000 children on the platform were allegedly targeted by child predators.

Now, according to Twitch’s post on the safety centre, the platform is going to catch and block users aged under the age of 13. The company is reportedly planning to introduce mandatory phone verification requirements to “potentially vulnerable accounts” before the live streaming can even start.

Although the company has not mentioned any specific steps which they will be taking to combat this issue.

The company is also working on its moderation policies to give priority to cases under the age of 13. Twitch is working on the same by changing the default setting for its DMs feature dubbed as Whispers.

According to the company, it is working with several external organisations and deployed automated measures to identify, report and prevent potential predators from causing any harm and to keep track of wider child grooming trends to combat this situation. Other than this update, the company has not mentioned any such thing to maintain efficacy.

It has also enabled a new system of blocking the chance of conducting searches using specific terms or phrases.

However, it is not yet clear or known as to which words or phrases have been banned or which Setting in specific has been updated.

Commenting on this, Twitch in its post has written, “These updates are by no means exhaustive, nor are they an endpoint for our efforts.”

It further added, “Much of what we have been doing, or what we have planned must remain private”.

ALSO READ | Twitch creator chief quites with controversy over streamer pay swirling