Sony takes on Samsung’s Neo QLED with new BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TV series: Details

A day after Samsung announced its new 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India, Sony India has launched its new BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TV series with features like Cognitive Processor XR technology, Auto Genre Picture Mode, Auto HDR Tone mapping, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

The new BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TV series is available in four different screen sizes: 83-, 77-inch, 65-, and 55-inch. The Cognitive Processor XR technology, as described by the company, enables the TV to reproduce pictures and sound in the same way we see and hear them in real life, creating a lifelike experience.

The XR OLED Contrast Pro technology in the A80L series boosts colour and contrast in bright areas for realistic pictures defined by absolute pure blacks and peak brightness. With a temperature sensor and high luminance panel, this OLED TV utilises the Cognitive Processor XR to detect screen temperature and precisely control light so pixels in bright areas are illuminated simultaneously.

The BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TV series also comes with XR Triluminos Pro X-Wide Angle, hands-free voice search features. The new BRAVIA A80L series comes with more than 10,000 apps, 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place, with Google TV. Users can find something to watch with personalised recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone or laptop with Google Search.

ALSO READ l Samsung launches new 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 1,41,990

The BRAVIA A80L also supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay, integrating Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for content streaming. The BRAVIA XR A80L OLED TV series also pack in gaming features such as Game Menu, Auto Genre Picture Mode, Auto HDR Tone mapping supported by HDMI 2.1 compatibility, 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gamers. The Game Menu allows gamers to tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.

There are four models in the series- XR-55A80L, XR-65A80L, XR-77A80L and XR-83A80L. While the prices and availability of XR-55A80L, XR-77A80L and XR-83A80L are yet to be announced, the XR-65A80L is priced at Rs 3,49,900 and is available for buying now. These TVs will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. As a part of the introductory offer, Sony is giving an instant cashback of up to Rs 12,500 and a special two-year warranty on purchase of 65A80L OLED.

ALSO READ l Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: King of slab phones

Samsung has launched new ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in India, with sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches. These TVs equipped with several advanced features such as a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits, multiple HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HDR10+ Gaming, Multi View feature and support for AMD Freesync Premium Pro technology. Price starts at Rs at Rs 1,41,990