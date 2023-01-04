Samsung launches new Neo QLED, MICRO LED and OLED lineups at CES 2023

Samsung has launched several new products across various categories. After announcing a slidable and foldable display, the Electronic division of Samsung has announced new range of televisions. Samsung Electronic has announced new Neo QLED, MICRO LED and OLED lineups to showcase at CES 2023.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions

The Neo QLED picture quality is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

It uses AI deep learning technology to analyze and apply real-time High Dynamic Range (HDR) effects on Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content on a scene-by-scene basis, making SDR content brighter and livelier for absolute immersion.

In addition, SmartThings users no longer need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle to connect and control Zigbee and Thread devices. In 2023, the SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module will be directly built into Samsung products. And for the ultimate connected device experience, SmartThings automatically syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

Samsung 2023 MICRO LED televisions

The 2023 MICRO LED lineup offers new models ranging from 50 to 140-inches screen size. MICRO LED is not bound by shape, ratio and size, making it completely customizable to fit a consumer’s desired set up. In addition, it comes without bezels, so regardless of configuration, the boundary between screen and real life is seamless.

Samsung 2023 OLED televisions

Samsung’s 2023 OLED lineup is now available in 55, 65 and the new ultra-large 77-inch models. Samsung’s latest OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology that has been developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs as well as Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and color representation.

The expanded lineup comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung Gaming Hub. And for the first time on an OLED TV, Samsung OLEDs come with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification for the ultimate OLED gaming experience.

Finally, to expand viewing options, Samsung offers Samsung TV Plus on all of its Smart TV lineup. The free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service deliver over 1,800 channels globally, including over 50 owned & operated channels, reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across the company’s TV and mobile devices. It is free of cost and requires no subscriptions.

As part of its eco-conscious efforts, Samsung will replace 20 % of the bracket parts used for the SolarCell Remote with recycled ocean-bound plastic. In addition, the main parts of the power board use recycled aluminum cans and copper, replacing approximately 12% of the original materials used.

ALSO READ: Samsung announces Flex Hybrid concept display that can fold and slide | CES 2023