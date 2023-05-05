Samsung launches new 2023 Neo QLED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 1,41,990

Samsung has launched its latest generation of ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in India, with sizes ranging from 50 inches to 98 inches.

The latest televisions come equipped with several advanced features such as a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits, multiple HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HDR10+ Gaming, Multi View feature and support for AMD Freesync Premium Pro technology. Additionally, these televisions offer a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The picture quality of Neo QLED TVs is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology that delivers a billion colours and powers up to 33 million pixels. The advanced Neural Quantum Processor supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional picture.

The new range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Q Symphony 3.0, which allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for an immersive surround effect

The new lineup comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and much more. Calm Onboarding features seamlessly syncs devices for easier control of not just Samsung devices but also third-party appliances and IoT devices for seamless connections.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub, CC EAL 6+ certification, and new Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip that encrypts all information from connected devices.

The new Neo QLED TV range pack in gaming-centric features such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Game Motion Plus, Virtual Aim Point, Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar. The TVs also come with eco-packaging with an option to re-purpose packing material as home furniture, and AI Energy mode on SmartThings app.

The new Samsung Neo QLED TVs, along with Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby, also come with Alexa built-in. The Multi View feature in TVs lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously.

The new TVs also come equipped with SlimFit Cam that allows users to place video calls on Neo QLED TVs using Google Meet.

Offers, price and availability

Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,14,990.

Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models with starting price of Rs 1,41,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Those buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.