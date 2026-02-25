The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s price has just been revealed ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked Event scheduled today. The smartphone will succeed last year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to some reports, Samsung’s new flagship may be priced higher than its predecessor. This is expected in other flagships going to be released in 2026, too, due to the price surge of memory chips.

According to the South Korean platform Chosun, the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra could increase by up to 20 per cent. The top-end 1TB variant may reportedly see a price hike of $300 (approximately Rs 28,000).

Expected price of Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

12GB RAM + 256GB – 1,797,000 Won – USD 1250 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh)

12GB RAM + 512GB – 2,050,900 Won – USD 1425 (approximately Rs 1.30 lakh)

16GB RAM + 1TB – 2,545,400 Won – USD 1765 (approximately Rs 1.60 lakh)

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to look familiar. Samsung is likely to stick with its premium glass and metal body, but with slightly smoother edges for a better grip. The phone should still feel premium and stylish in hand.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

The display is expected to be one of the highlights. Leaks suggest a large 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with bright colours and smooth scrolling. This should make watching videos, gaming, and everyday use more enjoyable, especially for users who prefer big screens.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera

Samsung may once again focus heavily on camera performance. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200MP main camera, along with other lenses for wide-angle and zoom photography. These upgrades could improve image quality, zoom performance, and low-light photos, making the phone attractive for photography lovers.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Performance and Software Upgrades

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon flagship processor in most markets. However, the Exynos 2600, which is the world’s first 2nm chipset developed by Samsung in-house, can also be shipped with S26 Ultra in some markets.

The phone will likely launch with Android 16 out of the box and Samsung’s latest One UI, offering new features, better security and long-term software support.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, from the looks of it, appears to be just a polished upgrade rather than a major redesign. Nonetheless, with a powerful processor, improved cameras and a large display, it could be a solid choice for users who want a premium Android smartphone in 2026. Even giving others some stiff competition.