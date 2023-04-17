Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 6000mAh battery, 50MP camera launched in India at Rs 13,490: Details

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India, with 6000mAh battery and a 50MP camera primary camera, among other features.

The new smartphone has been priced at Rs 13,490 and is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colour variants. In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display panel with a full-HD+ resolution.

Galaxy M14 5G is powered by an in-house 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset along with a Mali G68 GPU. The phone runs Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5 skin on top. It comes with 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the optics front, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for face unlock and security.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

The Galaxy M14 5G is available in two RAM options- 4GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone which is priced at Rs 13,490 and the 6GB + 128GB variant that settles you at Rs 14,990. The smartphone is available in the country starting April 21 and can be bought from the official Samsung website, Amazon and select retail stores.