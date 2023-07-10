Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus launched with 64MP portrait camera, 100W fast charging; Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 also tag along

Oppo has launched its latest Reno series in India, unveiling three new phones- Reno10 Pro Plus 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G models. These smartphones feature cutting-edge technology innovations from OPPO, including BHE for long-lasting batteries, SUPERVOOCTM for fast charging, and the Dynamic Computing Engine, says the company.

Alongside, Oppo also unveiled the Enco Air3 Pro, its latest TWS earbuds priced at Rs 4,999. These earbuds are claimed to be world’s first earbuds with a natural bamboo fibre diaphragm.

Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G specs

The Reno10 Pro Plus 5G features a 120Hz 6.74-inch OLED 10-bit colour display with a resolution of 2772×1240px, a high 93.9% screen-to-body ratio, and Dragontrail Star 2 glass for protection.

The camera system boasts a 64MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-clear main camera with OIS support, along with an 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper. On the front, it packs a 32MP front camera with an IMX709 RGBW sensor. Reno 10 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset built on 4NM process paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. With the 100W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, the 4,700mAh battery can be charged to 100% in just 27 minutes. The smartphone supports three years of OS and four years of security updates.

The smartphone comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, available in two colours: Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.

Reno 10 Pro 5G specs

The Reno10 Pro 5G features a similar design to its higher-end counterpart and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved display, a triple camera setup, and a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and equipped with an 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast-charging system for its 4,600mAh battery. The smartphone will ship with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The smartphone is available in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey colours with Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the body.

Reno 10 5G

The Reno10 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and Dragontrail Star 2 protection. It boasts a triple camera system with a 64MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, you have a 32MP OV32C sensor on the front. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The device is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOCTM charging.

Pricing, availability and offer

The Reno10 series will be available for sale starting from July 13, 2023, through various channels, including Flipkart, Amazon, and OPPO stores. The Reno10 Pro Plus 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G are priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively.

The OPPO Enco Air3 Pro, is priced at Rs 4,999 and can be bought from Flipkart, Amazon and the OPPO store starting July 11, 12pm onwards.

OPPO is offering a range of attractive deals and discounts to its customers. When shopping on Flipkart and OPPO Stores, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 4000. Additionally, they can opt for no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months when using HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Cards.

For those who prefer to shop at mainline retail outlets, there is an opportunity to avail cashback of up to Rs 4000. There are also cashback offers of up to Rs 4000 when dealing with consumer loan partners like TVS Credit, HDB Financial, and IDFC First Bank. Oppo is also giving free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One for up to 6 months through MyOPPO. For those planning to buy the new phones between July 13-19, they have a chance to enter the MyOPPO raffle and win prizes, including a trip to Dubai. Furthermore, purchasing the Reno10Pro+ 5G or Reno10 Pro 5G between July 13- 31 qualifies customers for a discounted price of Rs 1500 on the OPPO Pad Air (4+128GB).

