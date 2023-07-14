OnePlus to launch its first foldable on this date, leaks suggest

OnePlus is gearing up to enter into foldable phone segment with its highly anticipated device, rumoured to be named OnePlus Open. After teasing the phone at the Cloud 11 launch event in February, leaked design renders and reports on its specifications have generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts worldwide.

According to a recent report from SmartPrix, OnePlus is expected to unveil its foldable smartphone on August 29. The device is anticipated to launch in China initially, followed by a gradual global rollout that includes key markets such as India and the United States.

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Open will feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer display. Both screens are expected to boast a refresh rate of 120Hz, ensuring smooth and fluid interactions.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open is speculated to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Accompanying the chipset is a substantial 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Another tipster SnoopyTech has suggested that OnePlus may introduce a unique version of its operating system, OxygenOS, specifically designed for their upcoming foldable smartphone. This version, rumoured to be called OxygenOS Fold, is said to be inspired from ColorOS Fold, a customised operating system offered by OnePlus’ sister brand Oppo on their foldable phone the Oppo Find N2.

