The OnePlus Nord 6 has been officially launched in India and right out of the box, it feels like a steal deal, especially compared to what the competition offers at that price range. The headline feature of the Nord 6 is its 9,000mAh battery, which is the biggest battery we have seen on a Nord series device so far. Similar to its predecessor, the Nord 5, the phone gets a flagship-grade chipset for ensuring top-notch performance for gamers.

In India, the OnePlus Nord 6 slots in under the OnePlus 15R as a more affordable alternative for mobile gamers who still need a beefy chipset and mid-range levels of on-device perks.

OnePlus Nord 6: Key specifications at a glance

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, high peak brightness, and smooth scrolling experience.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, promising strong performance for gaming and multitasking. The performance should be equivalent of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from years ago.

RAM and Storage: You get 256GB storage as standard, but the two variants differ in RAM capacities – 8GB for the base model and 12GB RAM for the top-end variant.

Camera: You get a combination of a 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. You also get a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports 4K video recording.

Battery: The Nord 6 gets a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

Software: The Nord 6 boots Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box, promising a clean UI and timely software updates.

Other features: You also get a combination of in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, and strong IP-rated dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord 6 price, offers and availability

The OnePlus Nord 6 comes in two variants:

– 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999

– 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

With bank offers (Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards), customers can avail up to Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 instant discount, thus bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 35,999. Additional benefits include No-Cost EMI options for up to 6 months. OnePlus will begin sales on April 9, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets.