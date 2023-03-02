Microsoft now lets you set tone for Bing AI so that you don’t have to chat with rude chatbot

Microsoft’s Bing has made headlines several times in the past several weeks, all for bad reasons. The chatbot was reported to be rude with users, threatening them, seducing them, and, in one of the cases, also asking them to shut up. Microsoft, which has acknowledged all the goof-ups of the chatbot, is now stepping up its efforts to bring the AI chatbot’s behaviour under check. The software giant has introduced a new feature to its Bing chatbot that allows users to switch between different tones for responses. Bing AI users can set the tone in which they want the chatbot to reply to them.

According to The Verge, the AI-powered chatbot now offers three options for its responses: creative, balanced, and precise. The creative mode offers original and imaginative responses, while the precise mode prioritizes accuracy and relevance for accurate and brief answers.

By default, Microsoft has set the Bing chatbot to the balanced mode, which aims to provide a balance between accuracy and creativity. The new chat modes are currently being rolled out to all Bing AI users.

These new modes are expected to address the previous issues with the Bing AI chatbot, which had faced criticism for its rude and inappropriate responses on social media platforms. To prevent such incidents, Microsoft had previously imposed strict restrictions on Bing AI, but it has since begun to ease those restrictions in recent days. This is because some of these restrictions were causing the AI chatbot to go unresponsive many a times.

The company recently fixed the major problems of the Bing AI through an update. With this update, the company aims to reduce cases where Bing refuses to reply for no apparent reason and give more precise responses to prevent hallucinations in answers.

According to Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, about 90% of Bing AI users should see the option to switch between the tones for responses.