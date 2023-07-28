LinkedIn developing up new AI coach to help you through job application

LinkedIn, leading professional networking site, may be working on an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tool to help you through job application process. The new tool called “AI Coach” will reportedly help job seekers find and apply for jobs in a more efficient manner.

The news was shared by app researcher Nima Owji on Twitter. He writes that LinkedIn is working on AI coach that will help job aspirants apply for jobs, upskill themselves, explore ways to expand their professional network.

The image shared by Owji reveals that the AI coach will look similar to Microsoft’s Bing chatbot. You will be able to ask questions like how does AI coach work or enquire about the work culture of a company from the coach. Being a Microsoft-owned company, there are high chances that AI coach could be powered by Microsoft’s AI technology.

AI-powered tools are becoming increasingly advanced, and they are capable of performing several tasks involved in finding a job. AI coach prove to be a major step in this direction. It can help job seekers by saving their time and effort.

Microsoft so far has introduced its Bing Chat to Microsoft’s office suite of apps, Edge and GitHub. AI coach in LinkedIn is like a writing on the wall considering LinkedIn is one of the significant products of Microsoft.

