As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, many experts are starting to worry about problems that are not immediately visible currently. Dario Amodei, co-founder of Anthropic, calls these problems the “indirect effects” of AI—changes that happen slowly but can have a big impact on society.

In his essay, Amodei describes this phase as one where humanity could experience a compressed wave of progress, but with consequences that are harder to predict or control.

What are indirect effects?

Indirect effects are not obvious risks like fake news or job loss. Instead, they are long-term changes in how people think, behave, and live. Amodei explains that these effects are hard to predict.

As AI improves fields like medicine, science, and technology, it may create situations that we are not ready for. For example, AI could help people live longer or change human abilities, which could raise serious ethical and social questions.

Rapidly changing world

One major concern is how fast AI is growing. Technology is moving much quicker than society can adjust. Laws, rules, and social habits usually take years to change, but AI is evolving in just months.

This gap can create problems. People may start depending too much on AI before we fully understand its impact. It could also change how we see work, relationships, and even our purpose in life.

Job losses just tip of iceberg

Many people worry about AI taking jobs, but the issue goes deeper than that. AI could slowly change human behaviour and thinking.

For example, people might rely on AI for decisions, creativity, or even emotional support. Over time, this could reduce independence and change what it means to be human.

There is also a risk that power and wealth could become concentrated in a few big tech companies, increasing inequality.

Why is awareness important?

Dario Amodei does not suggest stopping AI development. Instead, he believes people should be more aware of these hidden effects.

Understanding indirect effects early can help governments, companies, and users prepare better. The real challenge is to understand these changes before they become problems.