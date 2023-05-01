Jio forays into VR with JioDive, claims headset can deliver stadium-like IPL watching experience at home

Jio, the telecommunications giant, has introduced a new product to compete against the likes OF Meta, Google and Samsung. The company has launched JioDive, a virtual reality (VR) headset that will allow viewers to simulate the experience of watching the game in a stadium with a 360-degree view. The headset is available for purchase on JioMart, the company’s online store, at a price of Rs 1,299.

To use the JioDive headset, viewers need to pair it with their Android smartphone or iPhone and download the JioImmerse app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The VR headset is compatible with phones having a screen size of up to 6.7 inches and a minimum display size of 4.7 inches. This app is exclusive to True 5G or a JioFiber user.

The device comes with 3-way adjustable strap for fitting purpose. It comes with adjustable lenses with center and side wheels for a sharper image and optical comfort.

To start using the headset, you first need to first scan the QR code on the box and install the JioImmerse app. Give all permissions as suggested and log in. Ensure you are connected to a Jio network. Select the JioDive option and tap on ‘Watch on JioDive’. Open the front cover to place the phone between the phone support clip and the lenses in JioDive and close the front cover. Put on the JioDive headset and adjust the straps to fit comfortably on your head. Use the centre and side wheels to adjust picture quality for the best viewing experience.

Jio has also announced several offers for the JioDive VR headset, including a cashback of Rs 500 for Paytm Wallet users. The headset comes in a black colour option only and offers an immersive experience using the paired device’s gyroscope and accelerometer.