iPhone SE 4 leak hints at “breakthrough” changes for Apple’s affordable iPhone: Know what’s in the works

Apple’s next iPhone SE 4 will be very different from its ancestors. Apple plans to pack the phone with some of the iPhone 15 Pro features which will set it apart from the SEs that we’ve seen so far. The most notable new addition is the Watch Ultra-like Action button, which is rumored to be a physical button located on the side of the phone. It will reportedly perform 9 functions including actions like taking a screenshot or launching a specific app.

According to the leaker known as “Unknownz21”, iPhone SE 4 will have an iPhone 14-like design, something that we’ve heard from analyst Ming Chi-Kuo before. In his latest tweet, the leaker also claims that iPhone SE 4 will come with a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning this time. This will be a welcome change for many users, as it will make it easier to charge the iPhone with the same cables that they use for their other devices.

Contrary to previous rumours that suggested iPhone SE 4 will stick to Touch ID, the leaker claims that iPhone SE 4 will come with a Face ID, which is Apple’s facial recognition technology. Apple has not added the Face ID technology to SE series to keep the price low so there are chances that if the Face ID arrives on iPhone SE 4, it may make the phone a pricier deal. Further, the iPhone SE 4 will have just one rear camera alike the other iPhone SEs launched so far.

iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be an interesting device. The previous rumours have that the phone will come equipped with Apple-designed 5G modem. The phone could have a flat design and feature a 6.1-inch OLED display- a significant increase from the 4.7-inh LCD display that we see in the iPhone SE launched last year.

