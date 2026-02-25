Apple’s 2026 iPhone 18 lineup is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated in years. While the standard iPhone 18 may arrive later than its Pro’s, the high-end models are expected to launch in September 2026 with significant upgrades in performance, photography and display technology. Rumours around the series suggest Apple is upgrading the chipset, refined design cues and more advanced camera systems, setting the stage for an ambitious year ahead.

iPhone 18 Specifications

The regular iPhone 18 is rumored to follow a different timeline than Apple’s usual launch schedule with reports indicating it may not launch until spring 2027. This is a split-release strategy that separates it from the Pro models.

Although details remain limited, leaks hint at a few key points for the base model:

Chipset: Likely powered by the Apple A20 a next-generation chip expected to bring improved performance and efficiency over the A19 series.

Display: Expected to retain a high-quality OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The front camera could see a notable bump to 24 MP, up from 18 MP on earlier models.

Connectivity: New C2 modem with improved power-efficiency and broader 5G support is widely anticipated for all models in the iPhone 18 series.

Overall, the standard iPhone 18 is likely to feel familiar physically but gain meaningful boosts under the hood compared with its predecessor.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications

For Apple’s “Pro” tier, leaks paint a clearer picture of what’s to come:

Chip: A20 Pro chip built on a 2 nm process architecture is expected to power the Pro model, delivering better performance and efficiency.

Display: A 6.27-inch LTPO OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, possibly with a smaller Dynamic Island or under-display Face ID.

Memory And Storage: Reports suggest 12 GB RAM with storage tier starting from 256 GB.

Camera: Major camera enhancements including variable aperture main sensor for better lighting control a first for iPhones.

Battery: Slightly larger battery than the previous generation.

Face ID: Under-screen Face ID may arrive, moving toward a more seamless front-display look.

This blend of hardware and computational upgrades positions the iPhone 18 Pro as a performance and photography standout for 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications

As the biggest and most capable model in the lineup, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to push Apple’s flagship boundaries further:

Chip: Powered by the Apple A20 Pro matching its smaller Pro sibling in silicon but optimized for larger form factor performance.

Display: A 6.86-inch LTPO OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and potentially a refined cutout design.

Camera System: Triple 48 MP rear shooters including wide, ultra-wide, and periscope-style telephoto lenses; front camera may remain around 18 MP.

Battery: One of the largest ever in an iPhone a 5,100 mAh or more according to multiple leaks.

Storage: Up to 2 TB in the highest configuration.

If these rumours hold true, the Pro Max will be Apple’s most hefty and powerful smartphone yet, optimized for users who demand maximum battery life and top-tier imaging performance.

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch between September 3 and September 10, 2026. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro may start at approximately Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced around Rs 1,54,900.