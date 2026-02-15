Apple’s flagship iPhone Pro lineup is set for meaningful upgrades later this year, with GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu sharing five notable upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in a recent research note. The report focuses on refinements in display tech, camera capabilities, and in-house silicon, positioning the devices as an evolutionary upgrade from the iPhone 17 series launched a few months ago.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to launch in September 2026, alongside a rumoured iPhone Fold, while a standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could follow in spring 2027. Pu’s insights come from supply chain checks and build on prior rumours, offering a clearer picture of Apple’s 2026 Pro strategy. Apple, however, hasn’t confirmed any of the details shared in the research report.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 upgrades highlighted by Jeff Pu

Smaller Dynamic Island

The iconic pill-shaped cutout is set to shrink significantly. This comes from relocating the Face ID flood illuminator under the display, a move previously rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro series. The change promises a cleaner, less intrusive front-facing experience while maintaining full Face ID functionality and potentially improving immersion for media and apps.

Variable Aperture on 48MP main camera

The primary 48MP Fusion camera will gain a variable aperture mechanism. This allows users to adjust the lens opening for better control over light intake and depth of field, potentially enhancing low-light performance, bokeh effects, and creative photography. While smartphone sensor size limits may temper the impact, it represents a meaningful step up in camera flexibility for Pro users.

A20 Pro chipset

Powering the devices will be Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro processor, fabricated on TSMC’s first-generation 2nm process with an advanced packaging design. Expect solid gains in performance, power efficiency, and thermal management—key for demanding tasks like AI processing, gaming, and video editing—building on the A19 series in the iPhone 17 lineup.

N2 wireless connectivity chip

An upgraded N2 chip will succeed the N1 (introduced in the iPhone 17 family for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support). While details remain limited, the N2 is anticipated to deliver improvements in wireless performance, reliability, power savings, or additional features—enhancing connectivity for Personal Hotspot, AirDrop, and future wireless standards.

C2 in-house modem

The Pro models will adopt Apple’s C2 modem, extending the company’s shift away from Qualcomm. Following the C1 in the iPhone 16e and C1X in the iPhone Air, the C2 promises faster 5G/LTE connectivity, better efficiency, and improved power management, potentially leading to longer battery life and stronger signal performance in challenging conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro series expected price

No major external changes—like a full under-display camera or drastic form factor shift—are mentioned for the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro models, though the smaller Dynamic Island could make the front look noticeably cleaner.

With the iPhone 18 series still months away, Pu’s note provides one of the most detailed early looks at the Pro models’ internals. Pricing is expected to remain stable (potentially matching the iPhone 17 Pro’s $1,099/$1,199 starting points), per Pu and fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, despite rising component costs, thanks to Apple’s supply chain negotiations.