Apple’s Flagship iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are all set to launch in September this year with significant upgrades. According to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu there are five notable upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max these are the upgrades you can expect.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Display Upgrades

The iconic pill-shaped cutout is set to shrink significantly. This comes from relocating the Face ID flood illuminator under the display, a move previously rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro series. The change promises a cleaner, less intrusive front-facing experience while maintaining full Face ID functionality and potentially improving immersion for media and apps.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades

The primary 48MP Fusion camera will gain a variable aperture mechanism. This allows users to adjust the lens opening for better control over light intake and depth of field, potentially enhancing low-light performance, bokeh effects, and creative photography. While smartphone sensor size limits may temper the impact, it represents a meaningful step up in camera flexibility for Pro users.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Processor Upgrades

Powering the devices will be Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro processor, fabricated on TSMC’s first-generation 2nm process with an advanced packaging design. Expect solid gains in performance, power efficiency, and thermal management—key for demanding tasks like AI processing, gaming, and video editing—building on the A19 series in the iPhone 17 lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Connectivity Upgrades

An upgraded N2 chip will succeed the N1 (introduced in the iPhone 17 family for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support). While details remain limited, the N2 is anticipated to deliver improvements in wireless performance, reliability, power savings, or additional features—enhancing connectivity for Personal Hotspot, AirDrop, and future wireless standards.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Network Upgrades

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Prices

No major external changes—like a full under-display camera or drastic form factor shift—are mentioned for the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro models, though the smaller Dynamic Island could make the front look noticeably cleaner.

With the iPhone 18 series still months away, Pu’s note provides one of the most detailed early looks at the Pro models’ internals. Pricing is expected to remain stable (potentially matching the iPhone 17 Pro’s $1,099/$1,199 starting points), per Pu and fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, despite rising component costs, thanks to Apple’s supply chain negotiations.