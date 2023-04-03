iPhone 14 yellow at lowest price ever: Apple’s latest gets Rs 12,000 discount less than a month after launch

Apple’s latest yellow iPhone 14 has received a sizeable Rs 7,901 price cut on Flipkart, less than a month after launch in India. The 128GB iPhone 14 yellow variant, which usually sells for Rs 79,900, is currently selling for Rs 71,999 on the e-commerce platform similar to all the other colour options including midnight and purple. The PRODUCT(RED) model is an exception, as it’s selling for even less, i.e., at Rs 70,999.

But that’s not all. Flipkart is also giving an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards (credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions). Put together, it becomes a Rs 11,901 discount straight up and the effective price of iPhone 14 yellow turns out to be Rs 67,999.

On top of this, the e-commerce website is also giving up to Rs 30,000 exchange value for your existing device, including a Rs 3,000 bonus on select devices. As we reported recently, a flawless iPhone 11 can go for up to Rs 18,450, while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 can go up to Rs 23,000 and Rs 27,000, respectively.

The maximum Rs 30,000 exchange value is reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Even the iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth only Rs 28,000 to Flipkart. On the Android side, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can get you only Rs 22,800 on exchange. We advise you against trading any of these recent top-shelf phones for iPhone 14 but iPhone 11 and 12 users can give it a shot. As we said in our previous report, you can also look at the iPhone 13, which is virtually the same as the iPhone 14 but more affordable.

iPhone 14 yellow Flipkart listing

It is not very common to see newly launched colour option for new Apple products to get discounts so early on in their lifecycle. For reference, Flipkart was selling the HomePod Mini white and gray models at reduced rates while the updated colour set of yellow, orange and more continued to sell at launch price of Rs 9,999. So, the iPhone 14 yellow getting a price cut is a welcome news for potential buyers.