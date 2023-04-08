iPhone 14 Plus selling at lowest price ever: How to buy Apple’s latest with Rs 13,901 discount

iPhone 14 Plus, the latest and greatest non-pro iPhone that Apple makes at the time of writing, is selling with whopping Rs 13,901 discount on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 Plus 128GB which actually costs Rs 89,900 in India can, as a result, be purchased for Rs 75,999, which is less than the price of 128GB iPhone 14. (The iPhone 14, similarly, is being sold at even more affordable prices, so be sure to check our full coverage report here.)

How to get iPhone 14 Plus with Rs 13,901 discount?

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 14 Plus, originally priced at Rs 89,900 (starting), for Rs 79,999 right out of the gate. In all fairness, it’s a pretty hefty Rs 9,901 discount on Apple’s latest iPhone to begin with. On top of that, the e-commerce website is giving an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards (credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions). When put together, it becomes a Rs 13,901 discount reduction on the launch price bringing it down to an effective Rs 75,999.

You can get the iPhone 14 Plus for less than that, too, if you have an existing device you’re looking to replace. Flipkart says it will give you up to Rs 30,000 exchange value for your current device including a Rs 3,000 bonus on select devices. The maximum discount is of course reserved for top-shelf phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max (which you should avoid, at all cost) but depending on your device and its condition, you can avail some discount regardless. A “flawless” Redmi Note 10 Pro Max can fetch you Rs 9,650 while a OnePlus Nord 2T can get you Rs 12,000.

The iPhone 14 Plus is an interesting iPhone in that it’s replacing the “mini” model in this generation, giving you the same hardware as the iPhone 14 but in a bigger chassis. While it does fall short of the iPhone 14 Pro in specs and appeal, the iPhone 14 Plus can be a no-brainer for anybody looking to get a big-screen modern-day iPhone at relatively affordable pricing.