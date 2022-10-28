Instagram now has over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp has 2 billion daily users

Instagram now has over 2 billion monthly active users globally and Facebook is estimated to flaunt a mark of 2.96 billion. Meta disclosed the number during an other-gloomy earnings report on Wednesday. It is also reported that Meta’s instant messaging app has more than 2 billion everyday users. Therefore, in total Meta marks 3.71 billion users for its apps, worldwide.

Meta announced the disclosure during a generally depressing earnings release on Wednesday, when a fragile ad clouded on Meta’s forecast which led to a downfall of Meta’s shares. Additionally, it was claimed that WhatsApp has surpassed 2 billion users.

Four years earlier, Meta’s Instagram had surpassed the 1 billion monthly active user mark. And following the big number mark, the app has also undergone several changes. To recall, earlier Instagram wouldn’t have a short video section, called Reels and many more features like Stories and DMs. Simply put, many of the features we use nowadays were never a part of it. More or less, it’s Instagram’s adoption of other features from different apps.

Reel was Meta’s – then called Facebook – answer to the popular app TikTok and with TikTok’s popularity in India and later after its removal and ban after the government order, it is said that Instagram was one of those apps which highly benefited from the ban.

The Reels became immensely popular around the users and the app also prioritised the format in comparison to other video posts.

Meta’s Instagram could only show pictures of people you follow; which was further changed to provide content based on what users might be interested in, following an algorithm – that we see today. Quite obvious that a company especially like Instagram must have brought those changes to keep the interface as relevant as possible – specifically for the users shifting from other social media platforms.