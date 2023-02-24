Instagram makers’ Artifact app now available for Android, iOS users: Details

Artifact app, created by the creators of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger is now available for both iOS and Android users.

In a recent blog post, the Artifact team announced that the app is open to everyone and no longer requires a waitlist or phone number. The app is described as a “personalized news feed using the latest AI tech” by its makers.

The latest version of the app includes new features, such as the ability to connect with contacts and view articles that are popular within their network, as well as a tool to visualise reading history. Users can also provide feedback on articles by using the thumbs up and down icon.

Excited to announce @ARTIFACT_News is now open to everyone (no waitlist or signup required). We also added a bunch of new features: profile visualization, popular in your network, and more. Read about it here https://t.co/kcZCaRwTRW — Kevin Systrom (@kevin) February 22, 2023

“Our hope is to provide control over what you see in Feed and a new lens into what you and your network are finding most interesting,” reads the post.

The new updates in the app lets you connect your contacts and see articles that are popular in your network. By connecting your contacts, you’ll start seeing articles with a special badge when they’ve been read by at least several of your contacts, informs the makers.

Once you have read 10 articles, Artifact will provide you with statistics on the topics, categories, and publishers that you read the most from your profile. These stats will be regularly updated as you continue to use the app.

You can start using Artifact right away by choosing your preferred topics. However, if you want, you can also link your phone number to your Profile. This will save your preferences and reading history and enable you to log in across different devices or recover your account if you switch to a new phone.

The app’s waitlist was made public last month.