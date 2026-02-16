From today India is hosting one of the most anticipated technology events of the year the India AI Impact Summit 2026. However the best news for tech enthusiasts is that entry is completely free. Yes, you read that right. Unlike most global conferences, this summit does not require any payment for registration, attendance, or participation. It is confirmed that there are no charges whatsoever for delegates or visitors.

To attend, all you need to do is complete the official registration process on the summit’s website. Once registered and approved, participants receive a QR code pass via email, which acts as your entry ticket to the event venues in New Delhi.

This free pass model opens up the summit to students, researchers, startup founders, professionals and anybody keen on the future of artificial intelligence.

What the free pass gets?

The free pass grants access to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam and other partner venues. The event has officially kicked off on February 16 with a high-profile inauguration set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and including the presence of national leaders and global tech chiefs.

For registered attendees, the summit promises exposure to hundreds of sessions covering AI in agriculture, healthcare, governance, education, sustainability and more. The five-day event is designed not just as a showcase of cutting-edge technology, but as a platform for policy dialogue, ethical debate and global cooperation on AI’s real-world impact.

How to Register for Your QR Pass

Visit the official summit portal and click on “Register Now”.

Choose your category (e.g., delegate or visitor) and fill in personal and professional details.

Verify your email via OTP and submit.

Wait for approval —once accepted, you’ll receive a free QR code pass to bring along to the venue.

With global leaders, innovators and policymakers coming to Delhi, this free pass gives you front-row access to conversations shaping the future of AI and it won’t cost a rupee.