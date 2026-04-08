Ever since support for Windows 10 was wound down, millions of users have been facing a difficult choice — either upgrade their laptops/desktops to new models running Windows 11, or continue using an unsafe and unsupported Windows 10 PC. Since Microsoft isn’t giving a cost-effective solution, Google has stepped up for help by introducing a low-cost solution aimed at extending the life of older computers without requiring expensive upgrades.

The cost? Instead of spending thousands on a brand new Windows laptop/desktop, or switch to something cost-effective like Apple’s MacBook Neo, Google wants you to spend just $3 to enjoy safe computing without needing to buy one.

Google has partnered with Back Market to launch a $3 (Rs. 277) ChromeOS Flex USB kit. This plug-and-play device allows users to convert their existing laptops into faster and more secure machines, offering an alternative for those unable to move to newer operating systems.

What is ChromeOS Flex?

ChromeOS Flex is a lightweight, cloud-based operating system developed by Google. Unlike traditional OS, it relies heavily on web applications and cloud storage instead of locally installed software. This is essentially the same ChromeOS as the one that powers cheap laptops for students.

It is designed specifically for older devices that may struggle to run newer versions of Windows. By installing ChromeOS Flex, users can continue using their existing hardware with improved performance and security. The system is also known for being easier to maintain and less demanding on system resources.

What is Google trying to do?

Google’s move comes at a time when nearly 500 million devices worldwide may not support newer operating systems like Windows 11. Instead of pushing users to buy new devices, the company is offering a more affordable alternative.

The $3 USB kit simplifies the installation process, especially for users who are not familiar with technical steps. It comes preloaded with ChromeOS Flex along with instructions and tutorials, making it easier to set up compared to manual installation methods.

The initiative also aims to reduce electronic waste by extending the life of older computers. Rather than discarding old devices, users can repurpose them for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and document work.

Why does this matter for older Windows 10 PC users?

With Windows 10 in its end-of-life stage, many users risk using systems without the latest security patches. This makes them vulnerable to cyber threats and face many performance issues.

Google’s ChromeOS Flex kit provides a simple and low-cost way to address this problem. By offering an easy upgrade path, the company is targeting users who want to keep using their devices without investing in new hardware. ChromeOS is kept up-to-date by Google and gets constant security support from the giant. It also brings access to popular web apps and services without needing beefy resources.

Hence, for students and young professionals still using Windows 10 laptops and PCs, ChromeOS is a cost-effective way to keep using the device without losing out on safe and secure functionality.