Google Pixel Fold leak tips full design, storage details, launch timeline and more; Pixel 7a also incoming

The Pixel Fold will be announced at Google I/O 2023 with general availability being pegged for June.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Google Pixel Fold leak
Google Pixel Fold alleged render (Photo credit: winfuture.de)

Google Pixel Fold, Google’s highly anticipated first stab at a full-on foldable device, has leaked online, almost in full glory. The Pixel Fold, it is learnt, will be announced at Google I/O 2023 which is scheduled for May 10 with general availability being pegged for June. The budget Pixel 7a, also, is apparently set to arrive alongside.    

According to a report from winfuture.de, Google’s first folding phone will be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-style foldable. It will reportedly come in two colours including Carbon and Porcelain. Google is also said to be prepping a bunch of exclusive first-party cases for the Pixel Fold in Haze Midtone, Porcelain and Sky hues. A set of renders, shared in the report, suggest a wide chunky inner bezel on the inside housing the selfie camera, while the cover display appears to be a bit more edge-to-edge. For photography, there are three sensors though Google’s signature camera bar seems to have been tweaked a bit for the new form factor.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A no-compromise folding phone vying for mainstream status

Also Read

Rumour has it that the Google Pixel Fold 7.69-inch folding display on the inside and a 5.9-inch cover screen on the outside. The new report says Google may launch it with 256GB of storage. The price is being tipped at Euro 1,700 which roughly translates to Rs 1.5 lakh. Regional availability details are scarce but Google launching the Pixel Fold in India would be a huge surprise.

The Pixel 7a would be a bit more predictable in that sense. The budget Pixel phone— that would fall under the Pixel 7 in positioning— is said to come in Carbon, Cotton and Arctic Blue colours with 128GB of storage.

Both Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a should be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. Watch this space for more.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 13:05 IST
