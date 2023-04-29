Google Pixel Fold leak gives best look yet at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 challenger ahead of I/O 2023 launch

Google Pixel Fold has leaked! Not that any of this surprises us anymore. Google is probably the worst at keeping hardware secrets under a tight lid. Its Pixel phones have a weird reputation for being available on sale at stores even before launch and so, the fresh Pixel Fold leak would seem more like business as usual for those keeping a track.

It’s not the first time Google’s first foldable – a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 challenger— has leaked online but fresh leaks always corroborate (or not) earlier information so there’s always something to look forward to. To be clear, the Google Pixel Fold is expected to be launched at Google I/O 2023 which is slated for May 10, so we won’t have to wait for long to see how spot-on all these leaks turn out to be, eventually.

Serial tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has managed to get his hands on what appear to be a set of promotional renders of the Google Pixel Fold showing off the foldable from the outside. The thing that stands out immediately is the wide outer screen. Google seems to be going for a wider aspect ratio for the Pixel Fold so the final product could be wider rather than taller, which should make it theoretically more pocketable, sort of like the Oppo Find N2.

The renders shared show off the black “charcoal” variant only. The Pixel Fold is also tipped to come in porcelain. Basis of the renders it seems almost certain that the Pixel Fold will have a waterdrop-style hinge design so we can we expect it to be gapless— but we’ll see.

The outer screen, as per the renders, will have a hole punch cutout at the centre. We can also see the Pixel launcher software, hallmark of all recent Pixel phones.

The Pixel Fold, as we mentioned, will be Google’s first foldable. Google is also set to launch the budget Pixel 7a and reveal availability details of its first tablet, too, at I/O 2023. We can also expect it to tease the flagship Pixel 8 series during the developer conference. Stay tuned for more updates.