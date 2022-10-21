Google Messages receives in-app YouTube PiP, reactions, Reminders, new icons and more

In the time dominated by chat apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, Google is making sure the SMS does not die out. The company has lately been focussing on Messages by bringing in new capabilities and features so that the service exists and flourishes. Following its announcement in March that said Messages will soon get iMessage reactions, Google Photos integration, and more, it has now officially announced new features for Messages.

Google on its blog post gives details about the new capabilities that are set to come soon to Messages. To begin with, users of Messages will soon be able to respond to an individual message in a conversation when RCS is enabled making it easier to keep a track of texts and remain in conversation without breaking the flow.

Google Messages currently shows emoji reaction from iPhone users received on an Android phone. With the new update, Android users will soon be able to react to SMS texts with emojis.

Google Messages now also lets users play YouTube links inline along with capability to experience them with PiP (picture-in-picture) mode. The PiP windows appear at the top of the screen by default but it can be moved around to continue chatting. The player closes when user exits the chat.

To help user find a particular message, Google will now suggest to Star messages that contain texts like addresses, door codes and phone numbers to help you easily keep track and quickly find important conversations. These recommendations will also show up for Meet calls and creating Calendar events.

Google will also update the Messages icon over the coming weeks to make it look more like the many of company’s other products. “It takes more than one side to have a conversation, and that’s reflected in the design, with overlapping messaging bubbles coming together as one,” says Google. The Phone and Contacts apps icons will also be updated with the same look.