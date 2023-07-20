Google is experimenting with Generative AI, users can create backgrounds for Meet calls

Google is back on its experimentation spree with generative AI. The tech giant has plans to use the feature to create backgrounds for Google Meet calls. With this tool, it will allow the users to enter a text prompt to generate a background for the call.

The feature is a part of Google Workspace Labs and was first announced by Artem Russakovsii on Twitter. This implies that just a select few test participants will have access to it.

Google Meet is starting to roll out AI background image support.



"On Google Meet, you can use the “Generate a background” prompt to create background images using artificial intelligence. For example, you can ask Google Meet to create an illustration of a magical forest." — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 18, 2023

According to Google’s support, users that are part of the test must click Apply Visual Effects. Then one must locate “Generate a background” to open the prompt in order to access these features. You can enter a prompt, such as “Luxurious living room interior,” and even choose a reference style, such as “Photography,” “Illustration,” or “Fantasy.” Other suggestions for backdrops that were produced based on the prompt are also available.

Google has also provided a mechanism that allows the user to provide feedback if they find the generated content unsafe.

When Google unveiled a new feature for Android in May at its Google I/O developer conference, the firm conducted an earlier trial with AI-powered background generation. For Snapchat+ subscribers, Snap also unveiled a generative AI-based background creation function in April.

This year, the tech giant added a number of useful features to Google Meet, including emoji replies, the ability to pause individual tile streams, support for 1080p streaming, and video tile pairing for users in the educational sector.

Previously, in April, Google Meet allowed users to pause video streams of individual tiles. On the web, click “Don’t watch” from the three-dot option next to a user’s name in the sidebar to disable that person’s feeds. A new “Audio only” mode for mobile devices disables all streams other than the presenter’s feed.

In January of this year, Google rolled out emoji reactions for people using Google Meet for video calls. Users can submit a reply emoji on the video conference by clicking or tapping the smile button in the bottom pane. This emoji supports a variety of skin tones. On the web, users’ tiles will display a little emblem in the top-left corner when they respond with an emoji. You will see a stream of reactions on the left-hand side if several people are reacting at once, just like comments on a live video.

