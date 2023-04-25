Good news for math geeks! Microsoft Bing can now show complex mathematical expressions

As the competition in the field of AI heats up, companies are vying to stay ahead of the curve. Google has recently unveiled new capabilities for its Bard AI, which can now write, explain, and debug code in over 20 different programming languages. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also made a significant stride in this direction, with the announcement that it has added LaTeX support in Bing Chat. This will enable the AI to accurately display complex mathematical expressions making it a useful tool for learning math concepts or writing technical research papers, according to the company.

LaTeX is a markup language used to create scientific documents and publications that contain complex mathematical equations and symbols. With this upgrade, Bing Chat can now display equations and symbols in their proper format, which was previously a challenge for the AI bot.

This new feature will be especially beneficial for students and researchers who use Bing Chat to answer their queries. It will provide them with more accurate and efficient responses, saving them time and effort in their studies.

The Bing Chat update comes along with several other significant updates to Bing AI. Microsoft has fixed the bug that caused Bing to unnecessarily end conversations. “We’ve heard your feedback that messages would sometimes trigger Bing to unnecessarily end conversations (e.g. “I’m sorry but I prefer not to continue this conversation.” or “It might be time to move on to a new topic.”). This should now occur less frequently than before, and we’re continuing to investigate cases where this happens,” says the company.

Microsoft has also worked on helping Bing give better answers. Additionally, the update also fixes few bugs like reducing the instances where Bing chat triggered duplicative searches, as well as minimising the errors that result in Bing chat returning no response to user queries.