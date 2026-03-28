Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA VI is coming later this year (hopefully), and ahead of the game’s release, developer Rockstar Games is busy hiring new heads to test the game as much as possible to ensure a smooth release experience. The maker of blockbuster titles like GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched a significant hiring drive for game testers at its Bangalore office in India, hinting that the highly anticipated video game has entered the critical polishing and bug-fixing phase.

The recruitment event is scheduled for April 18, 2026, at Rockstar’s Bangalore facility. Applications are currently open for full-time, in-office Associate QA Tester positions focused on game functionality testing. Selected candidates will be responsible for identifying bugs, writing detailed reports, optimising gameplay systems, and ensuring stability across multiple platforms, including consoles and PC.

While the job listings refer to “exciting large-scale projects” without naming GTA VI directly, the timing strongly suggests the roles are tied to the blockbuster title.

This hiring comes roughly eight months before the scheduled launch of the title. This is usually a period when AAA studios scale up testing teams to deliver the level of polish fans expect from a name like Rockstar Games.

Final polishing phase: Is GTA VI ready for us?

While Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped on the game’s development status, industry observers view the expanded testing efforts as a positive indicator that development is progressing smoothly toward the confirmed date.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has expressed high ambitions for the game. CEO Strauss Zelnick previously stated that GTA VI aims to “set new benchmarks for the entertainment industry,” and that is a goal needing extensive quality assurance in the final stages.

Rockstar Games urges candidates based in India or those willing to relocate for the testing phase. The roles offer gaming enthusiasts a rare opportunity to contribute to one of the most awaited video game releases in history. That said, participants will likely be required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements to keep it all under wraps until the release date arrives.

Rockstar Games has released two trailers so far, detailing the two protagonists and the new Leonida County setting, based on real-life Florida. The game also marks a return to Vice City.

GTA VI: All we know by now

GTA VI (or GTA 6) will be the first major installment in the franchise since 2013’s GTA V. The game retains the concept of a multi-protagonist setting, with Jason and Lucia being introduced as a Bonnie and Clyde-style couple affair. The game brings back old-time players to Vice City, which is now a part of Leonida County, taking inspiration from real-life Florida and Miami. The trailers have given us a glimpse of the vast scale of the world, offering us a view of the Everglades swamps, the neon-lit casinos, fast cars, and GTA’s usual satire on society.

The game is currently set to be released on November 19, 2026, and will be originally released on Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X|S consoles. There’s no word on when the games will be available on PC.