With the ever-emerging fears related to job losses due to AI, tech leaders at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, have addressed widespread concerns, delivering a consistent message – stay calm, embrace lifelong learning, and proactively adopt AI tools to secure and enhance employability.

The summit, which features global tech figures and policymakers, highlighted AI’s transformative potential rather than the outright destruction of jobs. Several leaders highlighted that while some roles may evolve or become redundant, AI is all set to boost productivity, create new opportunities, and require humans to remain central in decision-making and accountability.

Use AI as a skill multiplier

Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys), described AI as a “faster capability multiplier.” He stressed that “life-long learning ability” will be the core mantra to navigate the AI wave. “Ultimately, there has to be a human being to take accountability of the jobs getting done. So the jobs are not going anywhere, nature of jobs will change,” he said.

Echoing this, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge (parent of Naukri.com), drew a historical parallel to computers in banking. “Nobody lost their job and instead productivity went up,” he said. He urged young professionals to shift focus from policy worries to personal action, stating, “Don’t worry about policy. Just think what should you do so that AI does not make you lose your job and instead help you get a job. AI is happening, it is relentless, if you don’t do AI, AI will be done to you.”

He went on to recommend a concrete goal, “Set a personal target of learning how to use three AI platforms within the next three months. The more you do that the more your job is safe.”

Vineet Nayar, Indian IT veteran and Founder-Chairman of Sampark Foundation (former CEO of HCLTech), offered a candid outlook, stating, “While 50 per cent of current jobs will go because of AI, same percentage, which is 50%, more jobs will also be created, which would need skilled manpower to handle AI.” He added that AI provides scope for reskilling, but individuals must identify the specific skills required in their professions.

AI will not kill jobs, but will unbundle them

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, reinforced the optimistic yet realistic view, “AI – it will not kill jobs, but will unbundle jobs. AI will end the charade. You and I have to bundle ourselves.” He explained that AI automates routine, transactional tasks, freeing people for higher-value work. “If you are not learning AI today, you are not learning anything,” Chandok cautioned, positioning continuous skilling as essential to avoid redundancy.

The discussions come at a time when the world has been reeling under the pressure of global tech layoffs due to AI. Leaders, however, have focused on adaptation over fear, with most of them suggesting that by reskilling, experimentation with AI tools, and viewing AI as an enhancer rather than a replacer, professionals can turn a potential disruption moment into opportunity in an evolving job market.