Anthropic’s Claude AI has been hailed as a game-changer by Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, especially after one of her finance team members used it to finish several automation projects in minutes. Wood revealed that these tasks had been queued up for nearly six months.

Wood described the moment as reminiscent of the early personal computer revolution in the 1980s, when basic tools began transforming office work. She explained that a team member was “blown away” by Claude’s speed and quality while automating pending workflows independently, even as the firm continued relying on established systems like Palantir.

“Someone on our finance team was just blown away by how quickly he was able to automate all of these automation projects that he had lined up over the past six months,” Wood said. She added that colleagues were shocked by the output. “Everyone around him was shocked at how beautiful the graphics were, the tables and how perfect they were,” she added

The results were manually verified, including checks on additions, subtractions, percentages, and other calculations, confirming the AI’s accuracy without errors.

Linking AI speed to broader productivity and jobs

Wood connected this experience to larger economic trends, noting recent downward revisions in US employment figures while GDP remained stable or grew. “If you revise down employment in order to get the same amount of GDP productivity has to have increased,” she said.

She said that surging productivity from tools like Claude could mean companies achieve the same or greater output with fewer people, particularly for routine office and finance tasks. Historically, personal computers started with simple functions like basic math but evolved into essential workplace tools, a parallel Wood sees repeating with advanced AI.

Productivity growth, typically around 2% annually, could accelerate to 5% or more as models improve rapidly, easing inflationary pressures and supporting economic activity amid volatility, she added.

AI in the workplace

Wood highlighted the defining nature of this AI moment in the workplace, comparing it directly to the introduction of personal computers. She noted that early PCs were limited to basic calculations like addition and subtraction, yet people gathered around desks in excitement to witness their capabilities, much like her team reacting to Claude’s polished outputs. She projected that if tools like Claude continue advancing at this pace, routine office tasks could look very different in the coming years.

“When companies are able to produce goods and services more efficiently, the pressure on prices often eases,” Wood added, highlighting how productivity gains from technology remain a key factor in sustaining economic activity even during market volatility. She reiterated that such rapid improvements could lead to higher overall productivity rates, potentially closer to 5%, and suggested that fewer humans may ultimately be required to handle the same volume of work in certain areas.