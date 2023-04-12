ChatGPT-maker OpenAI to give over 15 lakh reward to find bugs in AI: Details

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence company, has launched a bug bounty program aimed at improving the security of its ChatGPT platform, OpenAI plugins, API, and other related services. The program offers rewards ranging from $200 to $20,000 for individuals who discover vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws within OpenAI’s systems.

“The OpenAI Bug Bounty Program is a way for us to recognise and reward the valuable insights of security researchers who contribute to keeping our technology and company secure. We invite you to report vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws you discover in our systems,” the company announced in a blog post. It has partnered with Bugcrowd which is a leading bug bounty platform, to manage the submission and reward process to “ensure a streamlined experience for all participants.”

The company informs that those reporting any issues or problems related to testing a product or service will be rewarded with cash based on the severity and impact of the reported issue. The reward amount will vary from $200 for low-severity issues to up to $20,000 for highly significant and exceptional discoveries. “We recognize the importance of your contributions and are committed to acknowledging your efforts,” says the company.

OpenAI’s announcement of Bug Bounty program comes at a time when the company is facing criticism for not doing enough to protect user privacy. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada recently received a complaint claiming that ChatGPT was collecting, using and disclosing private data for user without consent.

OpenAI last month announced that a bug in the open-source library of ChatGPT allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history. The bug also caused the first message of a newly-created conversation to show up in someone else’s chat history if both users were active around the same time. The same bug also caused the visibility of payment-related information some of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers.