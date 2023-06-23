ChatGPT account of over 1 lakh users hacked, sold on dark web; India, Pakistan most effected: Report

ChatGPT in a short span of time has rose to fame. The AI chatbot is today being used across various sectors owing to its smart and human-like responses. ChatGPT currently has over 100 million users and the number continues to grow as more and more people are signing up for the same.

The insanely growing popularity of ChatGPT has this time caught eyes of bad actors who have hacked through more than 100, 000 ChatGPT accounts and have been selling its related credentials on dark web over the past year. According to a Singapore-headquartered cybersecurity firm named Group-IB, more than 100,000 ChatGPT credentials were spotted selling on dark web between June 2022 and May 2023.

Group-IB has identified 101,134 stealer-infected devices with saved ChatGPT credentials saved on them. The firm, in its findings, spotted these compromised ChatGPT credentials within the logs of info-stealing malware negotiated on dark web marketplaces over the past year.

While the Asia-Pacific region is found to have maximum number of ChatGPT credentials put on sale during the said time period, India tops the list of countries globally with a total of 12,632 compromised ChatGPT credentials. Pakistan stands second on the list followed by Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, US, France and others.

Group-IB’s threat intelligence platform in its analysis also revealed that majority of these logs containing that ChatGPT accounts have been breached by an info stealer named Raccoon.

Info stealers are a type of malware that steals all the credentials saved in browsers such as bank card details, crypto wallet information, cookies, browsing history, and more installed on infected computers, and then sends all this data to the malware operator.

This type of malware infects as many computers as possible through phishing or other means in order to collect as much data as possible. These data are then actively traded on dark web marketplaces.

To prevent your account from being compromised, it is advisable to change your passwords and use two factor authentication.