‘Best-seller’ iPhone 13 helps Apple beat Samsung, Xiaomi in India: Details

iPhones despite having huge popularity have rarely topped the charts of best-selling phones, especially in India, where buyers’ purchasing power and market conditions are at stark contrast to the West. The hefty price tag of iPhone due to taxes and duties discourages many from buying them. India usually sees a budget phone as its best seller but things have changed this year. A latest Counterpoint research report for Q4 2022 (October to December) quarter’s smartphone sale shows that iPhone 13 as the best-selling phone in India with the highest share of sales.

iPhone 13 with a total of 4% sales share was the best-selling smartphone in October 2022. iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 with slight changes over iPhone 12. While the design of iPhone 13 is almost same as its processor, the 13 gets A15 Bionic chipset and 128GB base variant.

This is the first time that any premium phone has topped the list of best-selling smartphones. The list is usually dominated by budget phones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme. This is the first time that an iPhone has made it to the list.

The second spot on the list is taken by Galaxy M13, third by Redmi A1, fourth by Galaxy A04s and the fifth best seller is Realme C35. The Q4 2021 results were different from this. It included budget phones like Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and the Redmi 9A.

The reason behind the good sales of iPhone 13 could be due to lack of upgrades in the iPhone 14. The latest iPhone gets a chip upgrade only in the Pro models. The non-pro models have the same chipset as the iPhone 12.