Apple’s Reality Pro MR headset tipped to come with external display to capture facial expressions: Details

Rumours are rife that Apple could unveil its first-ever mixed reality headset, the Apple Reality Pro, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, scheduled for June 5. According to renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the headset could feature an external display capable of reflecting users’ facial expressions. This feature is likely aimed at enhancing the realism of virtual interactions, bridging the gap between the digital and physical worlds.

Reports have it that the Apple Reality Pro headset will operate on the newly developed xrOS operating system, which is specifically designed for a seamless mixed-reality experience. While no official statement has been made regarding the pricing, various reports suggests that the Apple Reality Pro headset could cost approximately $3,000, roughly amounting to Rs 2,50,000.

A recent report from Bloomberg states that Apple has set low sales estimates for the Reality Pro headset. It states that Apple had initially set an estimate of selling approximately 3 million units of Reality Pro annually. However, it has now revised those expectations to around 1 million units, and subsequently further reduced them to 900,000 units.

According to reports, Apple could use two advanced 4K micro OLED displays developed by Sony. These displays are expected to have an incredibly high pixel density of up to 3000 pixels per inch. Further, the headset is said to feature numerous integrated cameras to capture motion. Additionally, they may be able to map the physical surroundings, detecting surfaces, edges, dimensions, and more. An integrated iris scanner is also expected to be incorporated into the headset. This iris scanner will evaluate the unique pattern of the user’s eye, allowing for iris scanning for password authentication.

In terms of design, the headset is expected to have a slim and lightweight construction. It will likely be made from mesh fabric and aluminum, ensuring a lighter and thinner profile compared to other mixed-reality headsets. Various control methods like 3D sensing module and voice control are also expected to come onboard.