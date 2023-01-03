Apple is reportedly working on low-cost AirPods Lite wireless earbuds; here are the details

Apple is working on a new low cost AirPods to race against cheaper wireless earbuds. According to report, the tech giant is developing an “Airpods Lite” version to compete with less expensive wireless earbuds selling in the market.

Apple currently offers four models of AirPods ranging from second-gen AirPods to the cutting-edge AirPods Max. However, one cannot deny the fact that despite being popular, these devices aren’t cheap.

According to analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities, the demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023. Additionally, he asserts that shipments of AirPods are anticipated to fall from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. This may be mainly due to two reasons- firstly due to “soft AirPods 3” demand and secondly due to a possibility that Apple won’t launch any new AirPods this year.

While there’s nothing official yet and not much is known about the AirPods Lite, Pu defines the device as a low-cost earphone which will compete against the cheaper wireless earbuds in the market. The Lite models are expected to cost under $100. This may make it accessible to all, including those who find AirPods expensive. In India, it could cost under Rs 10,000 which is way cheaper than the current price of AirPods 3rd gen. Apple currently sells AirPods (3rd gen) at Rs 19,900.

The Cupertino-giant launched the second of AirPods Pro last year in September. The new model maintains the same look as the original AirPods Pro while boasting some audio quality enhancements. It comes with updated H2 chip that offers 2x active noise cancellation. The Adaptive Transparency cuts on down on loud external noise. It comes with Personalized Spatial Audio that offers optimized, immersive surround sound experience with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods come in a new charging case that which is equipped with U1 chip for precision finding. It sells at Rs 26,900 in India.