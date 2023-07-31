Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 is going to be different than the past iPhone models. Rumours are rife that Apple is planning to make some significant changes to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Pro models in the series will come with few major design departures from the previous iPhones including a switch to a titanium frame and USB-C, thinner bezels, and a price hike.

Gurman believes that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will both feature titanium frames, instead of the stainless steel frames used in the current models. Along with being stronger and lighter metal than stainless steel, titanium is also more resistant to corrosion, which could help the iPhone 15 Pro models last longer.

In addition to the new frame material, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to have thinner bezels. Gurman writes that while the non-Pro models will switch to Dynamic Island from the traditional notch, the Pro models will have displays manufactured with a new technology named low-injection pressure over-molding, or “LIPO” as addressed by Apple internally. This new process will bring down the bezel size around the display to 1.5 mm from about 2.2 mm seen on current iPhones. This will allow for a larger display area in the same overall body size. Gurman believes that the same will also be extended to the upcoming iPads.

The iPhone 15 series is also expected to switch to USB-C charging support. While it will facilitate faster data transfer speeds, Gurman writes that this could be costly affair for some consumers. The new Pro models will ditch the mute/switch button for a customisable action button, similar to the one we see in Apple Watch Ultra. This button can have several functionalities like standard mute switch, initiate Focus mode, turn on the flashlight or text translation.

Gurman’s list of predictions for iPhone 15 Pro also includes a redesigned internal that will look similar to the “revamped aluminium chassis from the iPhone 14.” This will make the phone easier to repair. The Pro models could also see some upgrades for the rear camera including an updated lenses and a wider range of optical zoom capability. Further, the phones will use 3nm based processor which will be snappier.

However, the biggest change to the iPhone 15 Pro lineup to look out for, according to Gurman, could be the price. He believes that Apple may raise the prices of the new models by $100 or more across several markets. This is likely due to the higher cost of the titanium frame and the new camera system on Pro Max.

