Apple bans ChatGPT for employees even as OpenAI brings chatbot to iPhones

Apple has reportedly taken measures to restrict the use of ChatGPT and similar generative AI chatbots by its employees. Following in Samsung’s footsteps, the Cupertino giant has reportedly banned use of ChatGPT and similar generative AI chatbots in the workplace. This move, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, comes in response to mounting concerns over privacy and data security, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding confidential information. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Apple is actively developing its own AI technology in light of these concerns.

According to the news report, Apple’s ban includes not only ChatGPT but also Microsoft-owned GitHub’s AI tool, Copilot. Copilot is an AI-powered code completion tool that assists developers by providing automated contextual suggestions and code snippets to facilitate the coding process.

Apple’s ban on ChatGPT comes after OpenAI on Thursday announced the launch of ChatGPT app for iOS. The app, which has begun its rollout in the United States, is expected to become available in additional countries in the coming weeks. However, with Apple’s internal ban on the usage of ChatGPT, it remains uncertain whether the app will continue to work on iOS devices.

Samsung, too, has implemented a ban on ChatGPT after discovering instances where sensitive company code had been uploaded to the platform. The primary concern was the potential storage of this data on external servers, making retrieval and deletion challenging rather impossible. The fear of data being compromised led Samsung to the decision to prohibit the use of generative AI systems on company’s internal networks. Reportedly, Samsung is also actively working on developing its internal AI tools for various tasks, including translation, document summarisation, and software development.

ALSO READ l Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reveals plan to mitigate ‘dangers’ of fast moving AI

Companies like Amazon, Accenture, JPMorgan, Verizon and several more have also barred their employees from using ChatGPT over similar data-related concerns.