Apple announces Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro for iPad ahead of WWDC 2023: Why it’s a big deal

Apple today announced the release of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad. These new applications are designed to enable video and music creators to take their work to new heights. The two tools bring new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch, says the company.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a set of tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share, all from one portable device. Logic Pro for iPad is for music creation using a collection of tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

The Pro Camera Mode brings better control to the creation process on iPad. Video creators can shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance.

Final Cut Pro for iPad makes use of Apple silicon and machine learning to speed up time-consuming editing tasks. With Scene Removal Mask, creators can quickly remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip without using a green screen. Auto Crop adjusts footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and with Voice Isolation, background noise can easily be removed from audio captured in the field.

Logic Pro for iPad is a professional music creation app that combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to quickly shape sounds.

With these new apps, creators can choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio to enhance their storytelling. These include stunning HDR backgrounds, customisable animated patterns, and professional soundtracks that automatically adjust to the length of a video.