Infrastructure is key to AI development. Hence, as the AI race heats up in 2026, Anthropic has announced a new partnership with cloud giant Amazon, committing to spend over $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next 10 years. Simultaneously, the maker of Claude has also secured an additional investment of $5 billion from Amazon, thus adding to Amazon’s total investment in the AI firm to $13 billion.

As part of the expanded agreement, Amazon could invest up to an additional $20 billion in the future, which depends on Anthropic achieving certain commercial milestones.

In return, Anthropic has pledged to purchase massive computing capacity from AWS, including up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of new infrastructure dedicated to training and running its Claude AI models. The deal features Amazon’s custom AI chips, including the Trainium2, and the upcoming Trainium3 and Trainium4 accelerators. These chips compete directly with Nvidia’s dominant GPUs.

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Anthropic scales up infrastructure investment for AI race

Anthropic stated that the agreement will bring nearly 1 GW of Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity online by the end of 2026, with additional Trainium capacity rolling out in the first half of this year. The company will also have priority access to future Amazon silicon technology once it becomes available.

“This partnership significantly strengthens our ability to scale Claude safely and reliably,” Anthropic stated in its official announcement. The company stated that the dedicated compute will support rapid development of more powerful AI systems, like Mythos, while leveraging Amazon’s cost-efficient custom hardware.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stressed why the company needs to expand its infrastructure investment. “Our users tell us Claude is increasingly essential to how they work, and we need to build the infrastructure to keep pace with rapidly growing demand,” said Amodei.

“Amazon CEO Andy Jassy added to the announcement, saying, “Our custom AI silicon offers high performance at significantly lower cost for customers, which is why it’s in such hot demand.”

This isn’t the first instance of Amazon partnering with an AI firm. Back in February 2026, Amazon contributed $50 billion as part of OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round, also tied heavily to cloud infrastructure usage.

Amazon has positioned itself in the AI space as one of the biggest corporate backers in the AI race, using large investments and cloud commitments to lock in major AI labs as long-term AWS customers while gaining exposure to cutting-edge model development.

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The latest investment of $5 billion from Amazon comes at a time when Anthropic’s current valuation stands at approximately $350–380 billion. Previous reports of venture capitalists offering terms had emerged, with expected valuations of the company at $800 billion or higher, but Anthropic has declined these rounds so far.

With demand for GPUs and AI accelerators keeping far outpacing the supply, securing multi-gigawatt cloud infrastructure commitments has become critical for frontier AI companies racing to build more powerful models. Anthropic’s deepening alliance with Amazon provides it with both capital and guaranteed access to infrastructure at a time when many AI startups are facing skyrocketing compute costs.

Meanwhile, for Amazon, the deal with Anthropic strengthens AWS’s position as a cloud provider for leading AI development, rivalling services from Google, Microsoft and other service providers.