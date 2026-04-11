Live to 100: Not long ago, I found myself asking someone much younger than me for help with something that, in another phase of life, I might have tried to figure out on my own.

What struck me was not just the help I received, but the enthusiasm with which it was offered. There was genuine delight — a sense that the conversation mattered, that the opportunity to contribute felt meaningful.

It made me pause.

For most of our lives, especially in professional and family roles, we are accustomed to being the ones others turn to. We solve problems, make decisions, offer guidance. Over time, this becomes part of our identity — being capable, being reliable, being self-sufficient.

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Independence feels like strength.

And it is. But somewhere along the way, many of us also develop a quiet habit of carrying more than we need to — not because others cannot help, but because we are used to managing things ourselves.

The later decades of life offer an interesting shift. The need to prove competence softens. The urgency to appear in control reduces. And with that comes a subtle opportunity — the freedom to say, quite comfortably,

“I don’t know,” or “Can you help me with this?”

What I’ve noticed is that asking for help often strengthens relationships rather than weakening them.

Younger colleagues, friends, or family members frequently feel honoured when approached. It allows them to contribute, to share their knowledge, to feel trusted. In a world where roles are often clearly defined by age or experience, these moments create a refreshing sense of mutual respect.

There is also a quiet joy in learning from those who see the world differently — whether it is navigating new technology, understanding evolving cultural norms, or simply approaching problems with fresh

perspectives.

At this stage of life, asking does not carry the insecurity it might once have. We are no longer building reputations or competing for validation. There is a certain ease in acknowledging that we do not have all the answers — and perhaps never did.

In fact, this openness can be deeply liberating.

Asking for help reduces invisible burdens. It invites collaboration. It allows conversations that might not otherwise happen. And it reminds us that life has always been interconnected, even when we imagined ourselves to be independent.

There is another dimension worth noticing. When we ask, we give others the gift of usefulness. We create space for contribution.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.