For much of our lives, we are trying to prove something.

As children, we want to prove that we are capable. As students, we want to prove that we are intelligent. As professionals, we want to prove that we are successful. As parents, we want to prove that we have done well by our families.

The targets change. The impulse remains.

We strive, compete, accumulate, achieve and compare. Sometimes consciously. Often unconsciously.

There is nothing inherently wrong with this. Ambition has built companies, advanced careers and improved lives. The desire to achieve can be a powerful force.

But somewhere along the journey, many of us stop asking an important question.

How much is enough?

Not enough money. Not enough success.

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Enough proving.

A few years ago, I met a gentleman who had built and sold a successful business. Financially, he was secure. His children were settled. His health was reasonably good. Yet he seemed restless.

Over a long conversation, he admitted something that surprised me.

“I don’t know who I am trying to impress anymore,” he said.

The statement stayed with me.

For decades, he had been chasing goals. Now that he had reached many of them, he realised the race had become a habit. The destination was never clearly defined.

Many of us carry invisible scorecards.

How large is the house?

How successful are the children?

How much money have we accumulated?

How important is our designation?

How do we compare with our peers?

The problem with scorecards is that there is always another level.

Someone has more.

Someone is younger.

Someone is richer.

Someone is receiving more attention.

If our sense of worth depends entirely on comparison, the game never ends.

Yet aging offers us an unexpected gift.

It offers the possibility of stepping off the treadmill.

Not because we become less capable.

But because we become less dependent on external validation.

We begin to realise that not every decision needs to impress somebody.

Not every hobby needs to become an achievement.

Not every conversation needs to demonstrate expertise.

Not every year needs to produce a bigger result than the previous one.

We are free to learn something simply because it interests us.

To travel without turning it into a social media performance.

To spend time with people we enjoy rather than people who enhance our status.

To pursue meaning instead of recognition.

This does not mean lowering our standards or abandoning ambition.

It means shifting the source of satisfaction.

The question gradually changes from “What will people think?” to “Does this matter to me?”

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That shift can be profoundly liberating.

Ironically, some of the happiest people I have met in their sixties and seventies are not necessarily the most accomplished. They are the ones who seem comfortable in their own skin.

They no longer feel compelled to prove that they are successful.

They are busy being useful, curious, engaged and alive.

They have stopped performing.

They have started living.

Perhaps that is one of the hidden advantages of growing older.

The freedom to choose authenticity over approval.

To care less about appearances and more about substance.

To stop chasing every opportunity and start investing in the ones that truly matter.

For much of life, we seek the respect of others.

As we grow older, we discover something more valuable.

The quiet satisfaction of being at peace with ourselves.

And that may be the moment when we finally stop proving—and start becoming.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.