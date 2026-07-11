There is a question we rarely ask ourselves.

Not “Am I successful?”

Not “Am I financially secure?”

Not even “Am I happy?”

The quieter question is this:

Do I still feel needed?

For much of our lives, the answer comes effortlessly.

Our employers need us.

Clients depend on us.

Children rely on us.

Parents seek our support.

Our calendars are full because someone, somewhere, expects something from us.

ALSO READ The Day Nobody Needs Your Business Card

Being needed becomes so deeply woven into our identity that we rarely notice it.

Until it begins to change.

Children become independent.

Professional responsibilities reduce.

The phone rings a little less often.

Decisions are made without consulting us.

For many people in their late fifties and sixties, this isn’t a dramatic shift. It is almost imperceptible.

Yet emotionally, it can feel profound.

We often assume that what we miss after stepping back from work is the challenge or the income.

I suspect what many people actually miss is something simpler.

The feeling that they matter.

That someone is better off because they are around.

There is an important distinction between being busy and being needed.

Busyness fills a calendar.

Being needed fills something much deeper.

Perhaps this explains why so many people discover unexpected fulfilment through mentoring a young entrepreneur, teaching a class, volunteering for a cause, helping a neighbour, or simply becoming the grandparent who always has time to listen.

None of these roles may come with a designation.

None of them may appear on a résumé.

Yet they often provide something our careers once did—a sense of usefulness.

The mistake many of us make is waiting for someone to need us.

Life after fifty-five rarely works that way.

Instead, we have to become intentional.

We have to look for places where our experience, our time and our presence can make a difference.

Sometimes that difference is large.

More often, it is wonderfully ordinary.

A weekly conversation with someone who values your perspective.

Helping a young professional navigate a difficult decision.

Becoming the person who quietly holds a family together.

Offering reassurance during someone else’s uncertain season.

These moments rarely make headlines.

But they make lives.

Perhaps the second half of life invites us to redefine what it means to be needed.

Not because people depend on our authority.

But because they value our wisdom.

Not because they require our labour.

But because they appreciate our presence.

In the first half of life, we are needed for what we do.

In the second half, we are remembered for who we are.

That is a different kind of significance.

And perhaps, a deeper one.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.