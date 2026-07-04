For much of our adult lives, a simple question is easy to answer.

“What do you do?”

The answer comes almost automatically.

We are a banker, a doctor, a consultant, a business owner, a CEO, a professor, an engineer. The title may change over the decades, but the pattern remains the same. Our work becomes one of the primary ways in which we introduce ourselves to the world.

And then, one day, something changes.

You retire. You step back. You sell the business. You hand over operational responsibilities. Or perhaps the world simply moves on without needing you in quite the same way as before.

The business card that once opened doors is no longer carried in your wallet.

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What many people discover at this point is that they have not merely left a job. They have lost an identity.

I have met enough people in their sixties and seventies to notice a recurring pattern. Financially, many are reasonably secure. They have prepared for retirement, accumulated savings, paid off loans and planned for the future.

Yet emotionally, some struggle far more than they expected.

Not because they miss the work itself.

Because they miss who they were when they were doing the work.

For years, people returned their calls quickly. Their opinions mattered. Their calendars were full. Their days had structure. They belonged somewhere. They were needed.

Then suddenly, they are no longer the centre of activity.

The world has a remarkable ability to reorganise itself after we leave.

The meetings continue.

The company survives.

The clients find someone else.

The institution moves on.

This can be surprisingly unsettling.

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Many of us spend decades building successful careers but very little time building identities beyond our careers.

We know how to be successful professionals. We are less certain how to be curious learners, engaged citizens, mentors, volunteers, creators or explorers.

In a sense, retirement exposes a question that was always there but remained hidden beneath busyness:

Who am I when nobody needs my designation?

It is not an easy question.

But perhaps it is one of the most important questions of later life.

Because if we answer it well, something remarkable becomes possible.

We begin to discover parts of ourselves that had been waiting patiently in the background.

The amateur photographer.

The history enthusiast.

The teacher.

The writer.

The mentor.

The grandparent.

The community builder.

The lifelong student.

These identities may never command the status of a corner office or a visiting card with an impressive title. Yet they often bring something that professional success alone cannot provide—a deeper sense of meaning and connection.

I recently heard someone describe retirement as “graduation into the rest of your life.”

I liked that phrase.

It shifts the perspective completely.

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Instead of seeing retirement as an ending, it becomes a transition. Not from activity to inactivity, but from one kind of contribution to another.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply to prepare financially for the years ahead.

It is to prepare personally.

To build interests before you need them.

To nurture friendships beyond work.

To cultivate curiosity.

To discover what excites you when nobody is paying you to be excited.

Because sooner or later, most of us will experience the day when nobody asks for our business card.

And when that day arrives, the question will not be what we used to do.

The question will be who we have chosen to become.

That may turn out to be the most important work of all.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.