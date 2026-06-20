For many couples, marriage begins with two people.

Then, gradually, it becomes about much more.

Careers have to be built. Homes have to be bought. Children arrive. School admissions become important. Family holidays are planned around school calendars. Weekends disappear into a blur of responsibilities, activities and obligations.

For twenty-five or thirty years, life has a structure.

There is always something that needs attention.

And then, one day, the children leave.

Not suddenly, perhaps. More as a gradual process.

They move to another city. Another country. They get married. They build lives of their own.

The house becomes quieter.

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The phone rings less often.

And across the breakfast table sits a person you have known for decades.

A person you love.

A person you may not have truly spent time with in years.

This is one of the least discussed transitions of later life.

The shift from being primarily parents to being partners again.

For some couples, it is a joyful rediscovery. They travel together. Explore shared interests. Find a rhythm that belongs only to them.

For others, it can be surprisingly unsettling.

Because somewhere along the way, the marriage became organised around a project called family.

The project was demanding, meaningful and consuming.

Now that the project is largely complete, a different question emerges.

What do we talk about when we are not discussing the children?

The answer is not always obvious.

I have often noticed that the strongest long-term marriages are not necessarily those without disagreements. They are the ones where curiosity survives.

Where one partner continues to discover new things about the other.

Where both continue to evolve.

Where conversations are not limited to logistics.

In many ways, the second half of marriage requires a different set of skills than the first.

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The first half is often about building together.

The second half is about growing together.

The first half is filled with external responsibilities.

The second half creates space for deeper companionship.

The first half is driven by necessity.

The second half is shaped by choice.

This stage also brings opportunities that were previously difficult to find.

There is more time.

More freedom.

Fewer constraints.

Couples can finally pursue interests they postponed for years. Learn together. Travel differently. Volunteer. Start something new. Reconnect with old passions.

Yet none of this happens automatically.

A good marriage does not simply continue on autopilot.

Like any meaningful relationship, it requires attention.

Perhaps the most valuable thing couples can do at this stage is something surprisingly simple.

Become curious again.

Ask questions that have not been asked for years.

What are you excited about now?

What do you still want to learn?

What experiences do you hope to have?

What worries you?

What gives you joy?

The answers may surprise both people.

Because the person sitting across the table is not the same person you married thirty or forty years ago.

Nor are you.

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Both of you have been shaped by decades of experiences, successes, disappointments, lessons and growth.

The opportunity is not to recreate the marriage you once had.

It is to create the marriage that this stage of life now allows.

Children may leave home.

But they also leave behind a gift.

The chance to rediscover each other.

And for many couples, that may become one of the most rewarding journeys of all.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.